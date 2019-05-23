Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
ADRIENNE A. (BESHERE) SAWAN

ADRIENNE A. (BESHERE) SAWAN Obituary
SAWAN, Adrienne A. (Beshere) Of Dedham, passed peacefully on May 22nd at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted mother of Lorraine Morandi of Walpole, Nancy Baker and her husband Richard of Dedham, and Edward of Buzzards Bay. Beloved sister of Norman Beshere and his wife Diane and the late Robert Beshere and Ernestine Chiles. Adored "Sitto" of Joseph and Justin Baker. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations to be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, please visit,

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019
