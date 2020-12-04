ALEXSON, Adrienne (Cairns) Of Brighton, MA, entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Devoted mother of Dean and his wife Marsha of Vernon, Connecticut, Brian and his wife Nancy of Dedham. Loving sister to James (Packy) Cairns and his wife Patricia of Needham. Loving daughter of the late Dorothy (Connors) and James Cairns. Cherished grandmother of Kristyn, Jordan, Haley and Kyle. Loving aunt to Keri and Packie Cairns. Loving cousin to Susan McTighe of Arlington. Adrienne was born, raised, and lived her entire life in Brighton, MA. She worked for the Boston Police until her retirement in 2006 and prior to that she was employed by the New England Carpenters Union. She will be dearly missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Adrienne had a private Service at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Adrienne may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 72 River Park Street #202, Needham, MA 02494. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
