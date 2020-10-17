STELLA, Adrienne C. (Sullo) Age 81, resident of Lynnfield for over 50 years before relocating to Wakefield, died peacefully of natural causes on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Stella, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Klove and her husband Mark of Lynnfield, Joseph Stella and his wife Stella of Boston, and Paulette Folkins and her husband Paul of Lynnfield. She was the proud grandmother of ten, Paul, Ashley, Alexandra, Tara, Danielle, Chris, Joe, Kelsey, Carmela, and Jess. She was also the great-grandmother of seven, Michael, Harper, Lyla, Sage, Blake, Tatum, and Stella. She was the sister of Richard Sullo and his wife Ali, Robert Sullo and his late wife Eileen, and Mark Sullo. She was the proud co-founder of P.J. Stella Construction. A private family Funeral Service will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adrienne's name may
be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, donate online: https://alz.org/
