ADRIENNE C. (SULLO) STELLA
STELLA, Adrienne C. (Sullo) Age 81, resident of Lynnfield for over 50 years before relocating to Wakefield, died peacefully of natural causes on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Stella, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Klove and her husband Mark of Lynnfield, Joseph Stella and his wife Stella of Boston, and Paulette Folkins and her husband Paul of Lynnfield. She was the proud grandmother of ten, Paul, Ashley, Alexandra, Tara, Danielle, Chris, Joe, Kelsey, Carmela, and Jess. She was also the great-grandmother of seven, Michael, Harper, Lyla, Sage, Blake, Tatum, and Stella. She was the sister of Richard Sullo and his wife Ali, Robert Sullo and his late wife Eileen, and Mark Sullo. She was the proud co-founder of P.J. Stella Construction. A private family Funeral Service will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adrienne's name may

be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, donate online: https://alz.org/ For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
October 17, 2020
Stephanie, Joe and Paulette we are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. May your favorite memories be cherished and comfort you at all times. Sending love, hugs and thinking of all of Adrienne's family.

Always, Love Robin & John
Robin Petrillo
Family Friend
October 17, 2020
My sympathies for all members of the Stella Family. So many Happy Memories growing up in Lynnfield with your family. Adrienne was and will always be remembered as a strong and beautiful woman who brought such joy and happiness to all who knew her. She will be missed. Keep her memories close to your heart. Love to you all.
Darcie Munroe
Family Friend
October 16, 2020
So so sorry for your loss, sending you guys all my love! I am so thankful Brightview gave me the opportunity to learn all about Adrienne, her accomplishments, and her wonderful family! Adrienne was truly a gem. Again, so sorry for your loss and take care of yourselves at this time! Hope to see you all soon :)
Toni Nicole Magno
Friend
October 16, 2020
The Stella Family is in my thoughts and prayers. Adrienne had an infectious smile and had a heart of gold. Though I've only known Adrienne and the Stella Family for about three years I am truly saddened by the loss of Adrienne.
With love,
Kevin Clark
Family Friend
October 16, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, it was with great pleasure that I got to be one of Adrienne's nurses. You are all such a kind, caring and classy family. May Adrienne Rest In Peace.
Kristin Gallagher
Acquaintance
