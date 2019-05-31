MATTALIANO, Adrienne (Dillon) "Candy" Age 84, of Milton and Canton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home on May 27. Candy graduated Regis College and two years ago attended her 60th reunion to reminisce with several of her college friends. After college and a tour of Europe, she went to Santa Fe to teach at the Cristo Rey School as a Lay Apostolate for the St. Joseph's Mission Unit. Her sense of humor would serve her hectic, full-time occupation, which she once quipped as being Administrator of Domestic Affairs. Her life was centered about her large family and volunteering for church and school activities, taught CCD in the St. Gerard Majella Parish of Canton and volunteered as a driver for FISH. She would continue her learning through classes, text and travel and also attended what is now the Woods College of Advancing Studies at Boston College. She raised her children in Canton, was a member of the Milton Hoosic Club, and cultivated many friendships to last throughout her years. Summers spent on Sagamore Beach gifted more treasured friends through the Sagamore Beach Colony Club and White Cliffs Country Club. Travel, skiing, tennis, golf, bridge, would enrich her life in and outside her family for many years. She was an avid reader and she was part of book clubs in Milton, Sagamore and Naples. When the grandchildren arrived, she loved them with the liveliness she had many years before with seven children under the age of ten. With her beloved husband Joe by her side, they were never apart to delight and dote on them. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph P. Mattaliano and was the only child of Frank and Helen Dillon. She had four sons and three daughters of whom include triplets and twins. Beloved mother of J. Paul Mattaliano and his wife Andra of Boston, David Mattaliano and his wife Laurie of Wellesley, her triplets Frank Mattaliano and his wife Sarah of Norfolk, Robert Mattaliano of CA and Megan Mattaliano of Milton and finally, her twins Suzanne Garrity and her husband John of Sudbury and Caitlin Kuhe and her husband Tucker of NY. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Mariella, Mark, Davis, Christian, Jane, Grace, Jack, Finn, Cait, Evelyn and Betsy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Gerard Majella, 1864 Washington Street, Canton, on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday from 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Joseph, donations may be made in Candy's name to: : National Processing Center, , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or : arthritis.org/giving/donate For further information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary