CRONIN, Adrienne T. Of Belmont, October 12, 2020. Age 81. Beloved daughter of the late John J., Sr. & Mary A. (Brown) Cronin. Dear sister of John J. Cronin Jr. of CA and Frances M. Picceri & husband Richard of Belmont. Loving aunt of Melissa Croad & husband Donald of Stow and Jenna Picceri of Stoneham. Also survived by several cousins. We will be forever grateful for the many people who participated in the care of Adrienne with kindness & compassion. Thank you, to you all. A visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com View the online memorial for Adrienne T. CRONIN