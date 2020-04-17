|
GUIDETTI, Afra B. (Bretta) Of Needham, born in Corpo Reno, Italy. April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ferando Guidetti. Devoted mother of Vanna McGourty of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Mansfield, Marina Guidetti of Mansfield, and Sally Haugen of West Hyannis Port. Loving grandmother of Scott, Paul, Andrew, Jennifer, Julia and Jason. Great-grandmother of Hunter and Amy Grace. Sister of the late Paulo Bretta. A private Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Needham on Monday at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020