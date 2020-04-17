Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AFRA GUIDETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AFRA B. (BRETTA) GUIDETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AFRA B. (BRETTA) GUIDETTI Obituary
GUIDETTI, Afra B. (Bretta) Of Needham, born in Corpo Reno, Italy. April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ferando Guidetti. Devoted mother of Vanna McGourty of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Mansfield, Marina Guidetti of Mansfield, and Sally Haugen of West Hyannis Port. Loving grandmother of Scott, Paul, Andrew, Jennifer, Julia and Jason. Great-grandmother of Hunter and Amy Grace. Sister of the late Paulo Bretta. A private Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Needham on Monday at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AFRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -