SARKISIAN, Aghavnie "Ann" (DerBoghosian) Age 95, a longtime resident of Watertown, MA, died on October 26, 2019. Ann was born in Watertown, MA on December 23, 1923, daughter of Boghos and Altoun DerBoghosian. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry M. Sarkisian and her sisters Anna "Debbie" DerBoghosian and Helen Robertson. Ann graduated from Watertown High School in 1942 and worked as a homemaker and a secretary at the Watertown Arsenal and the Watertown Public Schools. She enjoyed going to bingo and was known for her cooking skills and the dinners she prepared for family and friends. Loving mother to Karen Sarkisian of Seminole, FL and Paul Sarkisian of Boulder City, NV. Visiting Hours: A family Service will be held in private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019