HAZRATI, Aghdasolmolouk Of Chelmsford, MA, passed away surrounded by her family on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Abbas Aboumahboub. Devoted mother of Shahryar Aboumahboub and his wife Atousa, Mohammad Aboumahboub and his late wife Sima, Shahram Abbott and his wife Roya, Jaleh Cooney and her husband John, and Afsaneh Bellon and her husband Leslie. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graveside Service on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 10AM at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA. Visiting Hours on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA from 5PM to 7PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com FAGGAS FUNERAL HOME 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019