D'AVANZO, Agnella (Stanzione) Of Malden, May 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Clemente D'Avanzo. Devoted mother of Ciro, Michael, Lina, Maria, Diana and Raymond. Cherished grandmother of Adrianna, Michael, Briana, Agnella, Deana, Marissa, Victoria, Abigail, John, Christian, Bethany and Melody. A wonderful great-grandmother to 8 great-grandchildren. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Agnella will be remembered for her contagious laugh, beautiful smile and gracious heart. Due to the current restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, private burial services and interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For electronic guestbook, go to:
www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020