IWANOW, Agnes A. (Ptaszynski) Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and the West End, April 20, 2020 at the age of 95, after a brief illness. Wife of the late John G. Szuflad and the late Wasil Iwanow. Devoted mother of John Szuflad of Quincy, Paula Szuflad of Randolph, and Peter Iwanow of Rockland. Dear sister of Helen Ptaszynski of Weymouth, and the late Stanley Paxton, Mary Szumski, Sophie Robak, Jean Dayton, Anthony Ptaszynski, Jr., Benjamin Ptaszynski, and Stella Harris. Also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Antoni and Sophie (Haidul) Ptaszynski. Godmother to Janice Dayton and Charles Harris.
Agnes worked for several years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She had a great love of flowers and of gardening. After retiring in 1983, Agnes obtained a certificate from the Cass School of Floral Design. Though hampered by dementia and arthritis in her final days, she loved to rearrange the flowers delivered to her nursing home bed. Agnes also loved crossword puzzles, crocheting, lottery tickets, classic movies, and was a great fan of racing. She always enjoyed her visits to the Seashore Trolley Museum, hot dogs at Castle Island, and her family's annual Polish Picnic.
Out of respect and concern for Agnes' family and friends in this time of the COVID pandemic, Services will be private. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Agnes's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes' memory may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy MA 02269-0088, or to Seashore Trolley Museum, P.O. Box A, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020