BALL, Agnes C. (Aussant) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. Ball. Loving mother of Kevin Ball & his wife Carolyn of Walpole, Jeanette Jankowski & her husband Peter of Walpole, Thomas Ball & his wife Tara of Wrentham and Joan Scanlon & her husband Armand of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Casey and Sarah Ball; Matthew, Katie and Krissy Jankowski and Aidan and Amanda Scanlon. Devoted sister of Rita Norton and Eileen Bullard. Predeceased by her son Brion Ball, daughter Janice Ball, and cousin, Robert Menz. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday, December 23 at 9AM from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Mary Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019
