CUNNINGHAM, Agnes (Leone) Of Medford, April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Cunningham. Devoted mother of John Cunningham and his wife Luanne of Medford, Paul Cunningham and his wife Barbara of Lynn, Kathy Cunningham Sciola of Malden, Maureen Jefgood and her husband Jan of Beverly, Robert Cunningham and his wife Carla of Londonderry, NH, the late Cecelia and Nancy Cunningham. Also survived by 15 loving grandchildren and 10 loving great-grandchildren. Sister of Angelo Leone of Medford and Louis Leone of Florida. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Agnes will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of MEDFORD. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020