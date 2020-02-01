Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
145 School St
Waltham, MA
View Map
AGNES E. (GILBERT) LUNDERVILLE

AGNES E. (GILBERT) LUNDERVILLE Obituary
LUNDERVILLE, Agnes E. (Gilbert) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 28th, 2020, after a long illness at the age of 88.

Agnes was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph "Eddie" Lunderville; her loving daughter Catherine Lane; and dear brothers Joseph Gilbert and Edward Gilbert.

She is survived by her loving & devoted children, Eddie Lunderville and his wife Jackie of Manchester, NH, Raymond Lunderville of Waltham and Anne Decoteau and her husband Brian of Waltham; her son-in-law Robert Lane of Oxford; her cherished grandchildren James Lunderville, Rachel Barnes, Eddie Lunderville, Jr., Robert Lane, Jr., Sean Lane, Joseph Lane, and Tyler Decoteau; and her adoring great-grandson Noha. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Agnes' Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Church, 145 School St., Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours on Monday from 3 - 7 p.m. Parking attendants will be on duty.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
