LUNDERVILLE, Agnes E. (Gilbert) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 28th, 2020, after a long illness at the age of 88.
Agnes was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph "Eddie" Lunderville; her loving daughter Catherine Lane; and dear brothers Joseph Gilbert and Edward Gilbert.
She is survived by her loving & devoted children, Eddie Lunderville and his wife Jackie of Manchester, NH, Raymond Lunderville of Waltham and Anne Decoteau and her husband Brian of Waltham; her son-in-law Robert Lane of Oxford; her cherished grandchildren James Lunderville, Rachel Barnes, Eddie Lunderville, Jr., Robert Lane, Jr., Sean Lane, Joseph Lane, and Tyler Decoteau; and her adoring great-grandson Noha. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Agnes' Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Church, 145 School St., Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours on Monday from 3 - 7 p.m. Parking attendants will be on duty.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020