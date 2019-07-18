Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
5 Linden Pl.
Brookline, MA
View Map
AGNES G. (HUGHES) ARSENAULT

AGNES G. (HUGHES) ARSENAULT Obituary
ARSENAULT, Agnes G. (Hughes) Of Brookline, on July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julian E. "Duke" Arsenault. Loving mother of Gerard Arsenault and wife Joanne of Londonderry, NH, John Arsenault and wife Liz of Brookline, Diane Kelly and husband James of Foxboro and the late Baby Mary Arsenault. Devoted daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Hughes. Dear sister of the late Earl, Jack, Robert, Pius, Emmet, Brother Eugene Hughes, SJ and Sr. Helen Hughes, CND. Also survived by her six adored grandchildren, fourteen cherished great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Eileen Hughes, Anita Hughes and Bernadette Hughes, godson Gene Hughes and wife Electa and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Monday, July 22nd at 9:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Sunday, July 21st from 4:00 – 7:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Building Fund, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 19 to July 21, 2019
