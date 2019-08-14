Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
AGNES G. (DESMOND) FANDEL

FANDEL, Agnes G. (Desmond) Age 88, of Lynnfield, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lynn to the late Jeremiah and Una (Turke) Desmond, Agnes lived in Saugus until 1998 when she moved to Lynnfield. Agnes graduated from St. Mary's High class of 1949, and then worked at GE in Lynn in the payroll department for several years. Agnes met Henry "Hank" at the Ocean View Ballroom in Revere, where they dated for 3 years, until Hank took her hand and heart in marriage. She transitioned to a stay at home mother to raise their 6 wonderful children. Agnes and Hank created a lifetime of memories over their 60 year marriage. For their 25th wedding anniversary, they were gifted a 2 week trip to Ireland by their children. Upon returning, traveling became a love and a hobby. For the next 18 years, they created a new tradition and visited a new destination yearly. Agnes was a very active lifelong member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield for many years, also as a member of the Pre-Cana ministry. Along with bowling, Agnes enjoyed Stoneham Arts and Crafts, especially quilting and sewing. Hank was blessed to have a partner for 60 wonderful years, a gift from Almighty God. Agnes is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Hank, sister, Marita Bushway of Salem, her 6 children, Henry Fandel and his wife Jane of Groveland, Agnes Sarcia and her husband Rick of Georgetown, Geralyn Hackett and her husband Rick of Groveland, Timothy Fandel and his wife Alise of Scituate, Maureen Nimblett and her husband Thomas of North Carolina, Sean Fandel and his wife Ilana of Groveland, 14 grandchildren, Patrick Fandel, Katheryn Casey and her husband Joe, Cassandra, Dani and Ricky Sarcia, Ricky, Justin and Jenalee Hackett, Patrick and Joshua Fandel, Keegan and Hannah Nimblett, Emma and Allie Fandel, one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Casey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Una O'Hare. Visiting Hours: Agnes' funeral will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 8:30AM, from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt1A), followed by Funeral Mass at 10AM, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting Hours will be Friday, from 4-8PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Agnes' name to Our Lady of The Assumption Parish at www.LynnfieldCatholic.org Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
