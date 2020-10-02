ALCAREZ, Agnes Gail (McCauley) Of Franklin, died on September 29, 2020. Gail is survived by her eight children, 35 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Theodore F. Alcarez; their daughter, Aimee T. Cowan: and a granddaughter, Serafina J. Skidd. Gail was born in Boston, on March 24, 1942 to Elmer F. and Agnes C. McCauley. She graduated from Emmanuel College, Boston, MA. She was a woman of great faith. Due to Covid-19, a memorial Mass will be celebrated when restrictions are relaxed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cowan Children Education, 124 Stone Ridge Road #124, Franklin, MA 02038.