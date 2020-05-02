Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES J. (MALONEY) MURRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES J. (MALONEY) MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY, Agnes J. (Maloney) Of West Roxbury, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Murray. Loving mother of Kevin J. Murray and his wife Blanche of Waimanalo, HI, Michael F. Murray of West Roxbury, and Mary M. Keele and her husband Stephen of Carlisle. Devoted grandmother of Joseph F., Julia K., Adam E., Joshua M., Matthew J., Rhandi, Ryan J., and the late Brian C. Loving great-grandmother of Haidyn and Joseph F. Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Name Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Poor Clare Monastery, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -