Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect St.
Waltham, MA
AGNES JANET "SIS" (CHISHOLM) POLLOCK


1925 - 2019
POLLOCK, Agnes Janet "Sis" (Chisholm) Of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Wife of LCDR Grant H. Pollock US Navy Retired, mother of Sandra L. A. (Hardy) Pfohl and her husband Jack of Marcellus, NY, Robin M. (Pollock) Meyers and her husband Franco of Chesapeake, VA, and Mark G. Pollock and his wife Karen E. (Stevens) of Virginia Beach, VA. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation was held previously at HD Oliver Funeral Apts and a Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, VA. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family at her Graveside Service and Burial on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect St., Waltham. Memorial donations may be made in her name, to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital Foundation, 1309 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23502. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
