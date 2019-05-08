Boston Globe Obituaries
McFARLIN, Agnes L. Of Watertown, May 5, 2019. Age 82. Beloved daughter of the late William & Gertrude (McDonnell) McFarlin. Dear sister of Francis T. McFarlin & his wife Mary of Watertown. Loving aunt of Maura Gallagher & her husband Raymond of Watertown, Judith Cox & her husband Keith of Winchester, Jane Leo & her husband Christopher of Franklin, and Susanne Brueggeman & her husband James of Watertown. Caring great-aunt to 9 great-nieces & nephews. A Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., 11:00 at AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Retired Nurse, St. Elizabeth Hospital. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
