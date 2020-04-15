|
MELANSON, Agnes Lorraine (Cuddy) April 14, 2020, 81 years old, of Jamaica Plain. Sister to Mae Connell of Norwood, MA. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter Edward Melanson, Jamaica Plain, MA, with whom she spent many loving years. Also much loved sister to the late brothers, Michael, James, Edward, Patrick Joseph, all Cuddy's, and sister Constance Buckley. Beloved friend and travel companion with whom she took many wonderful cruises, cousin and loved family friend to all the Melanson children, Joseph John Farrell of AZ. He always demonstrated kind assistance and utmost caring for mom and doted on her lovingly during the trips and when she was home. Beloved mother and friend to her seven children. Lorraine Forrest and her friend Aarno Hattinin of Jamaica Plain, Bridget Christine Melanson and her partner Pamela M. Ancillo of Revere, Michelle Melanson of Saugus, Susan Melanson and companion Richard Pacilli of Northbridge, Sandra Melanson of Jamaica Plain and Joseph Cuddy Melanson of Boston. Devoted grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to 6, of whom she was very proud. Much loved by many nieces and nephews and friends. Mother died quietly in her sleep at her childhood home in Jamaica Plain with daughter Sandra by her side. In these unprecedented times, all her children were fortunate to visit and spend quality time with mom during her final days, which is a great blessing, for she was a wonderful, funny and great friend to all of her children. All her children brought her comfort and joy, she cherished each and every visit these last few days and was so proud of all her children. We were very lucky indeed! RIP mom, say hi to dad!!! xo Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020