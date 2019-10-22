Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
AGNES CAMERON
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
More Obituaries for AGNES CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES M. CAMERON


1923 - 2019
AGNES M. CAMERON Obituary
CAMERON, Agnes M. Age 96, lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away on October 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Gladys C. (Mitchell) and Raymond P. Cameron. She was a lifelong friend of the late Virginia Saunders and Margaret Doherty. Also survived by her cousins Patricia Olson, Karen Wright and Brian Olson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday morning 9:00 -10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 10 o'clock. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Agnes M. was a retired employee of John Hancock Insurance Company, a member of First Church of Somerville and a member of Somerville Hospital's Ladies Aid Society. If you wish, in honor of her love for animals, memorial donations may be made to Angell Animal Medical Center, 320 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain 02130. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
