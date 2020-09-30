CARSON, Agnes M. (Cox) Of Woburn, Sept. 26. Age 102. Wife of the late James B. Carson. Daughter of the late Patrick J., and the late Anne (Cullen) Cox. Sister of the late John Cox, Charles Cox, Edward Cox, Harold Cox, Thomas Cox, Helen Callahan, Anne Twarog, Catherine Cox, and Margaret Foley. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and grand and great-grandnieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn on Saturday, October 3 at 11:30 am. Visitation will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN on Saturday morning, prior to the Mass from 9:00-11:00 am. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Wednesday, October 7 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we kindly ask that that everyone in attendance wear a face covering, and observe social distancing guidelines during all Services. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com