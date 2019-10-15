|
CLARK, Agnes M. (Lamphier) At 98 years of age. Of Saugus, formerly of Charlestown & Malden, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Clark. Devoted mother of Margaret "Peggy" Doherty & husband Thomas of Saugus, Michael Clark of Middleboro, Robert Clark & wife Deborah of Dexter, ME. & Patricia "Patty" Figucia & husband Frank of Nashua, NH. Loving Grandma to 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren & 9 great-great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Helen Donahue, Margaret Doherty, Lillian Wheeler, Edward, Alfred & Joseph Lamphier. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Agnes's Visiting Hours on Friday morning, 10 AM - 12 Noon followed by her Funeral Service at 12 Noon in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com Frank H Carr Funeral Service
(617) 242-1509
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019