Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
AGNES M. (LAMPHIER) CLARK

AGNES M. (LAMPHIER) CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Agnes M. (Lamphier) At 98 years of age. Of Saugus, formerly of Charlestown & Malden, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Clark. Devoted mother of Margaret "Peggy" Doherty & husband Thomas of Saugus, Michael Clark of Middleboro, Robert Clark & wife Deborah of Dexter, ME. & Patricia "Patty" Figucia & husband Frank of Nashua, NH. Loving Grandma to 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren & 9 great-great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Helen Donahue, Margaret Doherty, Lillian Wheeler, Edward, Alfred & Joseph Lamphier. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Agnes's Visiting Hours on Friday morning, 10 AM - 12 Noon followed by her Funeral Service at 12 Noon in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com Frank H Carr Funeral Service

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
