Obituary Condolences Flowers DOYLE, Agnes M. (King) Of Priscilla Beach, Plymouth, formerly of Worcester, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 23, 1933, in Worcester, Massachusetts, Agnes was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary K. (Flynn) King. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, William T. Doyle, Jr., in 1996. She is survived by her beloved son, William T. Doyle, III, and his wife, Beth; her cherished daughter, Julianne M. Pistorino and her husband, Paul; her grandchildren, Courtney Doyle Bisset and her husband, Andrew; William T. Doyle, IV; Connor Patrick Doyle; Kelsey K. Doyle; and Grace Pistorino; and her adored great-granddaughter, Isla Doyle Bisset.



She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Ellen Griffin and her husband, James; Kathleen K. Madaus; Elizabeth K. Miller and her longtime companion, Arthur Bresnahan; Sarah J. Carney and her husband, Robert; and James P. King and his wife, Valerie. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Doyle) Calhoun and her husband, John. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas F. King and his wife, Phyllis; her sister, Phyllis Dykas and her husband, L. Hugh; her sister, Ann Marie Robertson and her husband, Arnold; her brothers-in-law, Gerard Miller and Gerald Madaus; and her sister-in-law, Patricia (Doyle) Dolan and her husband, John.



She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren and was saddened in earlier years to have lost her nieces, Elizabeth Dykas and Colleen Dykas Ramirez, and her nephew, Gerald F. Madaus, Jr.



Agnes was the daughter of two hard-working Irish immigrants. From them, she learned her devotion to family and dedication to her Catholic faith, both of which sustained her throughout her entire life. Being one of the older of nine children, she relished her role as big sister. Throughout the years, King family gatherings were always a highlight, and she enjoyed all the phone calls, visits and time spent with her siblings and their families.



She was a graduate of Ascension (S.N.D.) High School in Worcester at the age of 17 after which she attended St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the operating rooms at St. Vincent's Hospital for several years before marrying the love of her life, Bill, and raising her family. Despite not being able to pursue her career long-term, she continued to supply her medical knowledge to support family members in need.



She was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester and St. Bonaventure Church. Her favorite place to attend Mass was St. Catherine's Chapel, White Horse Beach.



Agnes' greatest joys were her family, most recently her five grandchildren and her great-granddaughter, Isla; afternoons at Priscilla Beach; cookouts in her backyard; Holy Cross basketball games with her husband; knitting; playing Scrabble; completing crossword puzzles; making her fabulous brownies; and, always, a good cup of coffee. The many treasures she lovingly knitted for her family have been worn for years and will be passed down to future generations.



Her kind heart and loving nature were accompanied by a sharp intellect and an inner strength beyond measure. Despite facing many medical challenges throughout her life, she met each new day with a positive outlook and faith that there were better days ahead. The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals who provided her with such excellent care and compassionate support over the years.



Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Visiting Hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, PLYMOUTH (Manomet), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, 801 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Burial will follow at Manomet Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Agnes M. Doyle may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Glioblastoma Research, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445; or online at dana-farber.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019