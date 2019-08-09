Boston Globe Obituaries
AGNES M. NEEDHAM

NEEDHAM, Agnes M. Of Medford, August 8, 2019. Beloved mother of James M. Fahey of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Marcus T. Fahey of NY. Loving daughter of the late Matthew J. and Helen M. (Lambert) Needham. Devoted companion of Francis X. Fahey of Somerville. Dear sister of Catherine A. Needham of Somerville, Thomas M. Needham of SC and the late James M. Needham. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Agnes's memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or National Office, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
