Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St.
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES PACITTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES M. "AGGIE" (ANGELOSANTO) PACITTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES M. "AGGIE" (ANGELOSANTO) PACITTO Obituary
PACITTO, Agnes M. "Aggie" (Angelosanto) Formerly of Brighton, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William P. Pacitto. Devoted mother of Michael Pacitto and his wife Carol of Chelmsford. Dear sister of Louise Maregni and her late husband Al of Brighton, Edith Marino and her late husband Louis of Newton, and the late Mary Anzalone and her husband Eddie. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, September 10th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, September 9th, from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Aggie may be made to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now