PACITTO, Agnes M. "Aggie" (Angelosanto) Formerly of Brighton, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William P. Pacitto. Devoted mother of Michael Pacitto and his wife Carol of Chelmsford. Dear sister of Louise Maregni and her late husband Al of Brighton, Edith Marino and her late husband Louis of Newton, and the late Mary Anzalone and her husband Eddie. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, September 10th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, September 9th, from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Aggie may be made to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019