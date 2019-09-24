|
POWERS, Agnes (Rogers) Of South Boston, September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Powers. Devoted mother of James Ryan & his fiancée Shirley Gadbois of Woonsocket, RI, Kevin Ryan & his wife Debra of Quincy, and Kathleen McLaughlin & her husband Francis of Brockton. Sister of Robert Rogers & his wife Diane of Weymouth, Edward Rogers & his wife Ann of Quincy and the late Frank Rogers of Quincy. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Friday, September 27th at 10am. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019