PUNCH, Agnes (Killeen) "Betsy" Age 82, of Milton, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4th. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Punch, Jr. Devoted mother of Christopher & Dennis, both of Milton, John & his wife Michelle of Stoneham and Michael & his wife Kristen of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jared, Julia & Colin Punch. Loving daughter of the late John J. & Julia (O'Neil) Killeen. Devoted sister of Mary McDonald of Franklin, Joan DiNapoli of Dunwoody, Georgia and Thomas Killeen of Somerville. Betsy was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Margaret Killeen, Claire Hardy, Patricia Moynihan, Edna McDonnell, & Barbara Killeen, as well as, her dear brothers Richard and John "Jackie" Killeen. Precious aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday morning 9 am to 10 am prior to a Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020