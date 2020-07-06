Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES PUNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES "BETSY" (KILLEEN) PUNCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES "BETSY" (KILLEEN) PUNCH Obituary
PUNCH, Agnes (Killeen) "Betsy" Age 82, of Milton, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4th. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Punch, Jr. Devoted mother of Christopher & Dennis, both of Milton, John & his wife Michelle of Stoneham and Michael & his wife Kristen of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jared, Julia & Colin Punch. Loving daughter of the late John J. & Julia (O'Neil) Killeen. Devoted sister of Mary McDonald of Franklin, Joan DiNapoli of Dunwoody, Georgia and Thomas Killeen of Somerville. Betsy was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Margaret Killeen, Claire Hardy, Patricia Moynihan, Edna McDonnell, & Barbara Killeen, as well as, her dear brothers Richard and John "Jackie" Killeen. Precious aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday morning 9 am to 10 am prior to a Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Agnes (Killeen) "Betsy" PUNCH
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -