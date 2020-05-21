|
ZAHKA, Agnes S. (Shamiah) Of North Hill, Needham, formerly of West Newton, passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Agnes was the dear and devoted wife of the late George Zahka. Agnes was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, moved to Boston in 1947 after her marriage to George and settled in West Newton where they raised their family. Beloved mother of Joseph Zahka and his wife Deborah of Harwich, Kenneth Zahka M.D. and his wife Victoria of Ohio, James Zahka and his wife Joan of Sarasota, and David Zahka and his wife Frances of New Jersey. Dear "Tata" of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Loving sister to Lily Lang and the late Joseph Shamiah and Lorice Hashway. Dear sister-in-law of Paul Lang and the late Frances Shamiah and Mitchell Hashway. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Agnes's Funeral Service was held Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park, MA.The service was private due to current restrictions. Please make contributions in Agnes' memory to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham, MA 02026 or https://stjohnd.org/donations/ Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020