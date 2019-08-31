|
|
STAPLETON, SISTER AGNES In Worcester, August 27 at age 85. With the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 68 years. Born as Anne Stapleton in Boston, daughter of James J. and Agnes (Reis) Stapleton. Graduate of St. Gregory H.S. in Dorchester, and Emmanuel College as a Math major. She later earned a Master's degree from Boston College in Education Administration. Longtime educator in Notre Dame affiliated schools in Greater Boston. Principal of St. Bernard School in West Newton (1967-1971) and St. Joseph School in Somerville (1972-1979). Teacher at St. Bartholomew School in Needham (1961-1967) and Cathedral High School in Boston (1981-2005). Sister also worked 12 years in administration with the Boston Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Survived by a sister, Agnes Rath of Madison, CT, many nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Predeceased by three sisters, Mary Dunn, Theresa Lamb and Barbara Orfanello, and three brothers James, John and Robert Stapleton. Calling Hours Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. Prayer service at 2 p.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund, Province Administration Base Communities, 125 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20017 or Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Suite 2100, NY, NY 10017.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019