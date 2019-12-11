|
GEAGAN, Agnes T. (Collins) In Newton, formerly of Sudbury, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Dec. 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Brigadier General Thomas F. Geagan, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas F., Jr. and his wife Kelly of Watertown, Anne McGrath and her husband Kevin of Sudbury, Meg Ross and her husband Mark of Newton and the late William "Bill" Geagan. Devoted grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, Monday, Dec. 16 at 10AM. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard's Church, 1523 Washington St., West Newton at 11AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited.Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7PM. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Agnes' memory to the General's Star Foundation, P.O. Box 66063, Auburndale, MA 02466. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019