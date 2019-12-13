Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Raphael Church
High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES T. (WRIGHT) HOLLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES T. (WRIGHT) HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Agnes T. (Wright) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford. December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Holland, Sr. Loving mother of James Holland, Jr. and his longtime companion Teresa of Reading, Nancy Letourneau of Tewksbury, Julie Cawley and her husband John of East Bridgewater, and Debra Langone and her husband Philip of Tewksbury. Sister of Margaret Finnegan of Taunton, Marie Joyce of Dorchester, and the late Helen, John, and James Wright. Also survived by 12 grandchildren. Agnes enjoyed spending time in Meredith, NH with her loving grandchildren. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Wednesday at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Raphael Church, High St., Medford at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -