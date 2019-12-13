|
|
HOLLAND, Agnes T. (Wright) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford. December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Holland, Sr. Loving mother of James Holland, Jr. and his longtime companion Teresa of Reading, Nancy Letourneau of Tewksbury, Julie Cawley and her husband John of East Bridgewater, and Debra Langone and her husband Philip of Tewksbury. Sister of Margaret Finnegan of Taunton, Marie Joyce of Dorchester, and the late Helen, John, and James Wright. Also survived by 12 grandchildren. Agnes enjoyed spending time in Meredith, NH with her loving grandchildren. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Wednesday at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Raphael Church, High St., Medford at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019