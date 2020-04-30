|
PHILLIPS, Agnes T. (Kelly) Age 89, wife of the late Francis Phillips, passed away April 28, 2020 at Marist Nursing and Rehab in Waltham. Born in Doolin, County Clare, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (McMahon) Kelly. Raised and educated in Ireland, she came to the United States and settled in the Boston area. Agnes was a bookkeeper for many years for Hewlett Packard and retired in 1996. She was a devout Catholic and loved her church. Nothing was more important to her than her family and dear friends. Agnes will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Agnes is survived by stepchildren, Frank Phillips and his wife Tricia; John Phillips and his wife Paula, both of Whitman; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Kelly of Arlington; her beloved nieces and nephews, Paula Driscoll and her husband Thomas of North Reading; Thomas Kelly and his wife Tricia of Clinton; Mary Burke and her husband Charles of South Boston; Joseph Kelly and his wife Jean of Arlington; Eileen Roper and her husband Marc of Burlington; Mike Kelly and his wife Janet of Arlington; Dan Kelly of Arlington; nieces and nephews in Ireland, Tom Doherty, Martin Doherty, John Doherty, Kiernan Doherty, Ita Doherty, Christine Nagle, Cecilia Doherty, Geraldine Doherty and Pauline Nagle; Kevin and Natalie Comeau of Haverhill and Donna and Max Rans of South Boston; 26 great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her dear friends, Nancy Scotti, Marie Alfieri, Mary Green, Marie Hill and Peggy Barrett. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Kelly and nephew John Kelly. Visiting Hours: Due to the current healthcare crisis, Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Fallon and St. Elizabeth Hospital for exceptional and compassionate care for the last ten years of her life.Donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St. Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020