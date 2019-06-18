|
THORNTON, Agnes (Brady) Of Reading, June 17th, five days prior to her hundred and first birthday. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Thornton. Devoted mother of Thomas J. Thornton, his wife Deborah of Lowell, Maryellen Cantillon, her husband Joseph of Reading, Brother Robert M. Thornton, OSA Psy.D., of Villanova, PA, Agnes C. McCarthy, her husband Timothy of Quincy and the late John Thornton. Dear sister of the late Anna Ryan, Mary Gladys, Robert, Thomas, David, Leo and Charles Brady. Loving "Nana" of Tara Herlihy, her husband Stephen, Thomas Thornton and Ellen Marie Cantillon, her husband James Levine, great-grandmother of Lauren and Colin Herlihy and Molly and Matthew Levine. Funeral from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, June 21st at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Parish, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Thursday evening, 4-8 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Remembrances may be made in Agnes' memory to the Augustinian Friars, P. O. Box 340, 214 Ashwood Rd., Villanova, PA 19085 or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019