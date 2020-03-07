|
LORING, Agnes Waller A resident of the Edgewood Retirement Community, formerly of Beverly Farms, MA, died on March 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the widow of William Caleb Loring who died in 2011. She is survived by her son, William C Loring, Jr., his wife, Mary and their children Will, Kate and Jenny; her daughter, Anne L Bordash, her husband George and their sons George and Andrew; and by her son Timothy G. Loring, his partner Ardith Driscoll and her son John Stefanik. She was the daughter of the late Adm. John Beresford Wynn Waller and Agnes Means Waller of Manchester-by-the Sea and the sister of the late Lt. Col. LWT Waller USMC of Wenham. Agnes was born in Washington, DC in 1925. As her father was a serving naval officer, her family followed the fleet, crisscrossing the country from one naval port to another. One such port was located at Long Beach, California. There she experienced the earthquake of 1933, an event that would remain a vivid memory for the rest of her life. Her mother insisted that she and her brother Tony should return to the North Shore every summer. There, they would enjoy their summer vacation while living in their grandparent's house in Manchester. It was during her summers on the North Shore that she would make lifelong friendships and meet her future husband, William Loring. After graduating from The Madeira School, she moved back to Boston to help in the war effort by working in a medical office. Her future husband, Bill, would serve in the Coast Guard for the remainder of the war. They would marry in December of 1946. After Bill graduated from Harvard College in 1950, they moved to Beverly Farms, where they raised their family. In the course of her long life she became involved with a number of organizations. Among them were The Massachusetts Society of Colonial Dames, The Vincent Club and The Chilton Club. She loved the Boston Symphony Orchestra and attended Friday matinee concerts for seventy-one years. She and Bill also spent many summers cruising along the coast of Maine on their sailboat, Samar, visiting family and friends. Her children and grandchildren will miss her smile, her unwavering encouragement and her wonderful sense of humor. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 11:00 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 702 Hale St., Beverly Farms, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Friends of The Jackson Public Library, PO Box 276, Jackson, NH 03846 or to the Essex County Greenbelt Association, 82 Eastern Avenue, Essex, MA 01929. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020