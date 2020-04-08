|
CHEN, Ah-Tao Age 97, of Sudbury, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 5, 1923, in Wenzhou, China. Grandma was preceded in death by her daughter Sherry, son Michael, son-in-law Toby. She was a member of Chinese Bible Church - Boston. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Grandma is survived by five sons, Steve, Peter, Michael, Morris, and John, and two daughters, Lily and Sherry, four daughters-in-law, Jennifer, Joanna, Susan, Sophia, son-in-law Toby, twelve grandchildren, Catherine, Wesley, William, Richard, Andy, Alan, Samantha, Stanley, Jonathan, Evelynn, Ivan, and Iris, five great-grandchildren, Clara, Clark, Henry, Myla, and Olivia. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020