Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Resources
More Obituaries for AH-TAO CHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AH-TAO CHEN


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AH-TAO CHEN Obituary
CHEN, Ah-Tao Age 97, of Sudbury, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 5, 1923, in Wenzhou, China. Grandma was preceded in death by her daughter Sherry, son Michael, son-in-law Toby. She was a member of Chinese Bible Church - Boston. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Grandma is survived by five sons, Steve, Peter, Michael, Morris, and John, and two daughters, Lily and Sherry, four daughters-in-law, Jennifer, Joanna, Susan, Sophia, son-in-law Toby, twelve grandchildren, Catherine, Wesley, William, Richard, Andy, Alan, Samantha, Stanley, Jonathan, Evelynn, Ivan, and Iris, five great-grandchildren, Clara, Clark, Henry, Myla, and Olivia. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral Services will be private.

View the online memorial for Ah-Tao CHEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AH-TAO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -