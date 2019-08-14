|
MENARD, Ahmauri S. Of Cambridge, August 11, 2019. Beloved son of Anne Marie DesJardins Bowens, her husband, Monte Bowens of Cambridge and Serge Menard. Brother of Fhanillia Menard of Washington D.C., and Dennis Messiah Ambrose of Cambridge.Grandson of Anne Marie DesJardins, her late husband Jean Des Jardins, Chadresse St. Louis and the late Cesaer Menard. Further survived by many other loving family members. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Saturday, August 17th from 9 – 10:30 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge at 11 AM. Interment will be private. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019