LOPEZ, Aida Of Jamaica Plain, May 31st. Wife of the late Alfonso Lopez, Sr., owners of La Casa de los Regalos. Mother of Rosa Whelton Lopez of Jamaica Plain, Aida Lopez Leon of Florida, and the late Alfonso, Jr. and Maritza Sullivan. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Under the Covid-19 guidelines, a Visiting Hour will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th with a prayer service immediately at 11 a.m. Interment Gardens at Gethsemane, WEST ROXBURY. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com (617) 522-2500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020