Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St.
Brighton, MA
View Map
AIDA M. (AGUILAR-DIAZ) OTERO


1933 - 2020
AIDA M. (AGUILAR-DIAZ) OTERO Obituary
OTERO, Aida M. (Aguilar-Diaz) Of Newton, formerly of Allston, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Ceferino A. Otero. Devoted mother of Tony Otero & his wife Lesley of Basking Ridge, NJ and Jorge Otero & his wife Melanie of Boca Raton, FL. Sister of the late Elena and Marina Aguilar. Loving grandmother of Alex Otero and his fiancée Carli Halper and Ryan Otero. Aunt of Silvia Guerra and Marta Alonso. Visiting Hours Thursday, February 27th, from 4-7pm in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON. Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, Friday, February 28th at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
