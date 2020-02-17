|
|
LARRUBIA, Aida Marie (Fernandez) Of Ashland, age 92, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020 with her loving son Joseph and daughter-in-law Cheryl by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Jose D. Larrubia. She is survived by her son Joseph A. Larrubia and wife Cheryl of Ashland, daughter Olga McGillicuddy of Bellingham, sisters Marta Hernandez of CT, Nilda Giscard of Cuba, three grandsons, a granddaughter and nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, February 21, from 9-11am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. At the request of the family, the interment will be private. For directions, guestbook and full obituary, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020