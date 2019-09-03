Boston Globe Obituaries
AIDAN F. HANRAHAN


1998 - 2019
HANRAHAN, Aidan, F. Aidan Fernande Hanrahan, died as a victim of homicide on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in North Attleboro, on his 21st birthday. Born in Newton, MA, on August 29, 1998, he was a son of Karen Rena Gauthier of North Attleboro and the late Edward F. Hanrahan, III, who died in 2006. He was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 2017, currently attending Bristol Community College. He was employed by Dairy Queen in North Attleboro. Aidan will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor. In addition to his mother and her partner, Jay Conaty, of New Bedford, MA, he leaves a brother, Shane J. Hanrahan; his grandparents, aunts and uncles, several cousins, extended family members, and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Aidan by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home. Graveside services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Aidan to North Attleboro Kid's Day Association, P.O. Box 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761. To view the complete obituary or send an expression of sympathy, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
