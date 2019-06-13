Boston Globe Obituaries
WARD, Rev. Aiden C. Of Boston, in Cambridge, Sun., June 9th. Devoted husband of the late Gwendolyn (Parris) Ward. Beloved father of Bishop Lawrence A. Ward (Rev Virginia Ward), Jacqueline L. Cooper (Nathan) and Sharon M. Ward. Beloved brother of Winifred Sisco. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Rev. Ward will lie in state at the Abundant Life Church, 47 Howard St., Cambridge Mon., June 17th 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tues., June 18th 11 a.m. at Jubilee Christian Church, 1500 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting Hour Tues. 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
