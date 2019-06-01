|
McNAMARA, Ailina (Giarrusso) Of Quincy, passed away peacefully May 29th. Wife of the late Bernard McNamara. Loving mother of Dr. Bernard T. McNamara of CA, Gail Arpaio and her husband Michael of TN. Cherished Grandmother of Christopher, Brendan and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Haley. Sister of the late Dorothea Giorrusso and Claire Murphy. Ailina participated in many organizations, including the Quincy Lions Club, the Neighborhood Club, POW wife group, Quincy Historical Society, and she loved traveling. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Ann's Church, Quincy. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial Friday with her husband Bernard in the MA National Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019