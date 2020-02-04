Boston Globe Obituaries
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
AIMEE M. (BUDREAU) BOUDROW


1969 - 2020
BOUDROW, Aimee M. (Budreau) Of Winthrop, Feb. 3, 2020, a lifelong resident of Winthrop, passed away at her family home on February 3, 2020. She was 50 years old. Aimee was the beloved wife of Tim Boudrow and devoted mother of their three children Joshua, Lauren and Jessica. She was the daughter of Priscilla (Fowlie) and the late William Budreau. Aimee graduated Winthrop High School in 1987 and UMass Amherst in 1991. She then went on to earn a Masters at Salem State in Psychology and then her LMHC license. Aimee worked as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor at Eliot Human Services, where she was a child and family therapist. She adored her family and was a tenacious advocate for her patients. Aimee also had an artistic side as an avid painter and portraitist. Aimee was the treasured sister of Ken Budreau and his wife Elaine of Needham and Jim Budreau and his wife Donna of Jamaica Plain. She was the loving aunt of Tori, Dillon and Ethan and daughter-in-law of Lorraine Boudrow and her late husband John and sister-in-law of Lori Rouleau, John, Jim and Mike Boudrow. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to www.DanaFarber.jimmyfund.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
