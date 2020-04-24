|
|
SCHKUTA, Aira V. (Niittymaki) Of Waltham. April 20, 2020. Wife of the late Georg Schkuta. Mother of Ann Schkuta of Norwood, Andrew Schkuta (Cheryl) of Burlington and Paul Schkuta (Rhonda) of Imperial, PA; grandmother of Katherine Lazarides-Zwirner (Torbert), Anesti Lazarides, Efthemia 'Mimi' Lazarides, Alexandra "Allie" Lazarides, George Schkuta (Kristi), William Schkuta and Tyler Schkuta; great-grandmother of Leora, Annalise, and Madison; sister of the late Eva Nichols; also leaves nieces & nephews. Due to the ongoing health crisis around the world and in our community, Funeral Services for Aira are private. A Life Celebration to be held in the future will be announced. Aira's online tribute and guest register available at www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020