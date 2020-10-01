1/
AJ WILLIAMSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AJ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMSON, AJ Age 52, formerly of Needham and Newton, died suddenly in Boston on Monday, September 21. He was the son of Helen B. Watson (Bradley) of Norwood, MA and Alan D. Williamson of Scottsdale, AZ. AJ was a graduate of The Rivers School in Weston, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and New England School of Law. He is survived by a daughter, Alexandra, of Newton, his mother Helen, his father Alan, his brother George Williamson of Norwood, his sister Gail Flowers and her husband Ken of Lexington, and his nieces Anna and Noele Flowers of Brooklyn, NY. The family regrets the necessity for private Memorial and interment services, which were held on Friday, October 2. Donations in AJ's name may be made to the Boston Police Relief Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved