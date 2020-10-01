AJ WILLIAMSON

WILLIAMSON, AJ Age 52, formerly of Needham and Newton, died suddenly in Boston on Monday, September 21. He was the son of Helen B. Watson (Bradley) of Norwood, MA and Alan D. Williamson of Scottsdale, AZ. AJ was a graduate of The Rivers School in Weston, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and New England School of Law. He is survived by a daughter, Alexandra, of Newton, his mother Helen, his father Alan, his brother George Williamson of Norwood, his sister Gail Flowers and her husband Ken of Lexington, and his nieces Anna and Noele Flowers of Brooklyn, NY. The family regrets the necessity for private Memorial and interment services, which were held on Friday, October 2. Donations in AJ's name may be made to the Boston Police Relief Fund.



