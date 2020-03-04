Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:45 AM
Sharon memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of David & Leslie Altman
ALTMAN, Alan Of Dedham, formerly of Lexington, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. For 56 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Joyce (Gilman) Altman. Loving father of Barry Altman of Lexington, Stephen Altman of New York City and David & Leslie Altman of Newton. Adored grandfather of Evan, Lee, Seth and Rachel. Dear brother of the late Gerald Altman. Cherished son of the late William & Sadie (Klein) Altman. Graveside services at Sharon memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, March 8 at 10:45am. Memorial observance follows at the home of David & Leslie Altman from 2pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
