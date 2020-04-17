Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ALAN AVERBACK
ALAN AVERBACK

ALAN AVERBACK Obituary
AVERBACK, Alan Age 70, of Peabody, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest surrounded by his family on Friday April 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Beverly (Lanes) Averback for 40 years. Beloved father of Brian & Adam. Father-in-law to Keren Averback. Cherished grandfather "Poppy" to Jacob, Maya, and Maximilian Averback. He was a teacher at North Shore Regional High School for over 20 years and graduate of Curry College. Alan's love for music, jokes, candlepin bowling, funny ties and socks, dogs and his family are all important parts of his amazing life. There are no words to properly explain the love his family has for him. The world is a better place for having had Alan Averback as a part of it. Due to the current conditions, private Graveside Services were held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
