Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Live Streamed at Sullivan Funeral Home Website
WHITE, Alan Burge Of Burlington, April 13. Beloved husband of the late Barbara E. (Dixon). Loving father of Mary Jane Murray & her husband Kevin of Attleboro, Barbara Jean White and Allyson Cronin & her husband Paul all of Burlington. Proud "Grumpy Grampy" of Douglas Murray & his wife Kiran Chandra, Keith Murray & his wife Yaso, Heather Murray & her husband Imran Jeelani, Alexander & Caitlin Murray and Jacob & Jeyana Cronin. Alan is survived by 3 great-grandchildren Ceylan, Niall & Durga. Son of the late Charles W. White & June M. (Clements) White. Brother of Charles "Bob" White of Medford and the late Sandra J. Costley. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alan's name may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Unit 2601, Boston, MA 02108. Graveside Services will be streamed online on Thursday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. by going to the Sullivan Funeral Home website and following the link. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. Friends and relatives may send condolences and view a memorial video celebrating Alan's life at www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
