BIERI, Alan C. Of Shrewsbury. Alan died at home surrounded by family on October 16, 2019 after battling a long illness. Alan was from Lansdowne, PA and East Brunswick, NJ, son of the late Walter and Helen (Daukas) Bieri. Alan is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Deborah, and adored daughter, Kristen, and her husband Jeff Wheeler of Holden. He was the loving Papa to Brinley and Alina Wheeler also of Holden. Alan is also survived by his brothers Stephen Bieri (and Karen Jurasin) of Spokane, WA, Bruce (and Tess Bieri) of Portland, OR, and sisters Gale Johnson and Linda Vegas both of Richmond, VA; nieces & nephews. Alan, a life-long learner, graduated from Rutgers University and received two Masters degrees from Rutgers and Montclair State University in NJ and attended the doctoral program at Boston College. After spending a year in AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) in Miami, FL, he set up learning centers around the country for numerous institutions. His final position was in academic advising at Clark University in Worcester, working with students with learning challenges. After retirement and many years of restoring cars and playing tennis in his spare time, he also learned woodworking, stained glass, cooking, and pour-painting. He loved traveling in the U.S. and around the world and truly never met a stranger. The family wishes to thank the cardiology teams of doctors and nurses at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester and Tufts Heart Failure Center in Boston. Family and friends will honor and remember Alan's life by gathering for his Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 27th at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple Street, Boylston at 12 Noon. A reception will follow. There are no calling hours and burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tufts Advanced Heart Failure? Dr. DeNofrio, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111 or UMMF ? Heart Failure Program, UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Office of Advancement, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Arrangements by joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019